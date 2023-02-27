Mud slide overcomes Southern California home

By KABC Staff

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, California (KABC) — A home in La Canada Flintridge was severely damaged when mud came crashing down a hillside following the recent powerful storms.

The home’s residents were sleeping Friday night when they were startled by a loud noise, neighbors say. But it wasn’t until the next morning they realized the hillside had invaded their home, causing extensive damage.

It happened on Paulette Place.

Friends and family members helped them remove their belongings. They left and when they returned Sunday they were afraid even more of the hillside would come down.

Authorities say a 40-foot wide section of the hillside came sliding down. A home above and homes on both sides suffered minor damage, but the home in the middle took the brunt.

“It’s really scary,” said R.T. Van Valer, a friend of the family. “From looking at it, realizing you could be sleeping at night and something like that could come through and destroy your house.”

Neighbors say this is the first time they’ve seen something like this happen here.

“We’ve been here 30 years and never had any problem with mudslides, as far as we know in this area,” said Bill Slattery. “It’s been pretty stable.”

Fire officials plan to remain in the area to watch out for the possibility of more instability. Building and safety officials are expected to inspect the home’s structural integrity on Monday.

