2 accused of stealing SUV with toddler in back seat in Lawrence charged with kidnapping

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two people accused of stealing a car with a toddler inside now face kidnapping and several other charges.

Jamie (O’Neil) Garrity and Adam Maksou, both 36 years old and from Methuen, will be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

Police say they stole a Honda Pilot outside a shop on South Broadway in Lawrence around 8 p.m. Monday. A 22-month-old girl was in the backseat at the time. A massive search was launched and about two hours later the child was dropped off safe at Lawrence General Hospital.

Police followed the SUV on Route 495 south to Berlin, where they say it exited at Route 62 and then ran out of gas. Garrity and Maksou were arrested.

Both are now charged with kidnapping. Maksou is also charged with motor vehicle larceny and reckless endangerment of a child.

Garrity is also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and giving police a false name at booking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.