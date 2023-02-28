‘I know what it feels like’: Local author helps grant wish for special needs child

By Kalé Searcy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — From surviving a horrific crash at just three years old.

“Josh was in his mother’s car on the interstate here in Omaha on August of ’05 and they were hit by two semi-trucks,” said Mark Goblowsky, Josh’s dad. “He had a massive traumatic brain injury, both hemispheres, all the lobes, brain stem, everything was injured.”

To beating the odds against him.

“In the hospital room with him a coma, that he would ever be able to do what he’s done wherever you are in the moment that’s not necessarily the finish line,” said his dad.

Fast forward 18 years later, Josh is healthy, happy and a published author.

“We didn’t know at the time if he would be in a wheelchair or what his mobility would look like. So, to see him out and moving and interacting with others and working at his dad’s studio and helping do the martial arts, it’s just really amazing,” said Josh’s physical therapist at CHI Immanuel Outpatient Center, Lindsay Nichols.

Josh now has two children’s books and is working on his third. Hoping to create a series to put a light in the lives of others.

“Cause I know what it feels like when someone is going through a hard time,” Josh said. “I lived it.”

After the crash that changed his life, he had a dream of his own, one that the Sunshine Foundation made happen.

“He went to Disney World,” said Kate Sample with the Sunshine Foundation.

Sample said their organization grants wishes, putting a ray of sunlight in the lives of kids and their families struggling with life-long health care needs.

“So that’s children with Cerebral Palsy, Spinal Bifida, traumatic brain injury, Down Syndrome, even trauma from abuse, physical and sexual abuse,” she said.

Now Josh is passing it forward, using the proceeds from his books to make an impact in another child’s life.

“We looked on our waiting list, and there was Vincent in Bennington who was waiting to have his dream answered, and there you go,” Sample said.

Josh met Vinnie’s and his family, presenting him with a trip to Disneyland.

“Severely damaged brain, kind of like a TBI [Traumatic Brain Injury], but it was about a Hypoxic Brain Injury at birth because the injury affects everything,” said Liz Shields, Vinnie’s mom.

After years of waiting, Vinnie is headed on his first rollercoaster.

“I can’t wait to see his smile. I can see him cracking up for 10 minutes until he’s out of breath,” said T.J. Howell, Vinnie’s dad.

Josh is also making dreams come true in other kids across the country.

“You are so special just the way you are,” Josh said.

