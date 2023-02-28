More than $2 million in Kansas grant awards given to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault

By Gabe Swartz

TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that more than $2 million in grant awards will be given to improve how the state supports victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.

The grants are provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program (S.T.O.P. VAWA). According to the state, the program supports efforts to respond to crimes against women by developing, training or expanding units of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and court personnel, specifically targeting crimes against women.

“We must do all we can to ensure survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have the support and resources they need to navigate their traumatic experience and demand justice,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding strengthens Kansas’ victim services and legal assistance programs to advance that mission and promote coordinated community responses for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.”

Funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) assist programs in helping victims of sexual assault with medical and criminal justice processes.

