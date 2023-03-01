Omaha zoo officials investigating after cheetah escapes enclosure

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — At Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, a cheetah escaped from its enclosure Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., zoo officials said they were alerted to the animal’s presence outside its primary enclosure, but still behind the public barrier in the Scott African Grasslands.

The zoo said emergency protocols were immediately followed. Guests, students and staff were all taken to secure locations, and all zoo entrances were closed.

“The health and safety of our staff, guests and animals is of the utmost priority to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident,” zoo president and CEO Dr. Luis Padilla said.

Zoo staff said they could see the cheetah throughout the entire ordeal, and she was walked back into her night quarters without trouble.

“This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently and safely,” Padilla said.

The 5-year-old, 60-pound cheetah is named Gretchen. She was born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park and now lives in the Scott African Grasslands with her mom and three sisters.

Zoo officials said they’re investigating how Gretchen got out of her primary enclosure.

