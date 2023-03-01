Snow storm causes porch to collapse, killing 80-year-old woman in NorCal

By Steve Large

FORESTHILL, California (KOVR) — This recent round of Northern California storms has now turned deadly as heavy snow caused a porch collapse to kill an 80-year-old woman in Foresthill.

Neighbors were able to pull the woman out. Firefighters responding to the call found her in cardiac arrest. She died after being rushed to the hospital.

Alan Carlson lives up the street and watched the flurry of first responders.

“We just saw the activity and knew it wasn’t good,” Carlson said. “We were just watching all the snow come down and it was just non-stop, and then the paramedics came in, and then a captain right after that.”

The deadly collapse comes on a day this community has been hit hard by snow. Some three feet fell in a 24-hour period leaving Foresthill rooftops bearing an extra burden.

“Make sure you shovel, keep the weight off, you know, because this is, we’ve got a lot of weight,” Carlson said.

People who live in this community are used to extreme weather. Jeff Frenger owns a quad for snowstorms like this one.

“Just staying prepared and just doing what you can do,” Frenger said. “Hunker down and wait it out. That is all you can do.”

Downed trees also snapped power lines causing power outages across the area.

“Snow is heavy, so it’s the kind of thing that you really need to pay attention to,” Foresthill resident Aosha Wells said.

The Placer County Coroner will be releasing the name of the victim who died.

