Waukesha man charged with sexually assaulting 68-year-old woman while out on bail

By Gabriella Bachara

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Waukesha man is being held on a $2 million cash bond after allegedly sexually assaulting a 68-year-old woman while out on bail for less serious charges.

Kendrew Wilson, 23, is facing one count of first-degree sexual assault of an elderly person and one count of bail jumping.

Court documents said Wilson walked into the woman’s store in downtown Waukesha on Feb. 23 asking for money and a phone to use.

The woman denied giving him money but allowed him to make a call using her phone.

After the call, the woman told police she and Wilson made small talk, including about his previous arrest and charges. He told her he was just released from jail.

Court documents said Wilson then pushed her over and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police she feared for her life.

She said she asked Wilson why he was doing this to her, and he replied, “I have to. I have to. It’s just the way men are. It’s rage. I have rage.”

Court documents said before Wilson left the store, he told the woman he would return to check on her.

The woman drove herself to the hospital where she reported the incident to police.

Police said the woman remembered important details about the person who attacked her, from things he said to what he was wearing. All of it helped officers make a quick arrest.

“How quickly our investigative team was able to respond was solely because this crime victim advocated for herself,” Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said.

Court documents said the woman told police Wilson was wearing a red sweatshirt that said “Hollister” on the front.

Police said her description matched body camera video of Wilson during his arrest in January, when he was also wearing a red “Hollister” sweatshirt.

Police compared jail records of inmates just released with the information Wilson told the woman.

Court records show Wilson was released on a $1,000 signature bond on Feb. 16 for two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife, both repeated offenses. He remained in custody on a probation and parole hold until Feb. 22, the day before the alleged assault.

“We knew who our suspect was, and we needed to bring him into custody,” Baumann said.

Police found and arrested Wilson by locating his cellphone just hours after the alleged attack.

“We found him in a place where he shouldn’t be, where there could potentially be other crime victims,” Baumann said.

The woman successfully picked a photo of Wilson out of a photo array, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents said Wilson told police he believed the act was consensual.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 3.

