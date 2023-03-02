71-year-old Macomb County aviation club member accused of sexually abusing teen

By SARA POWERS

RAY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A 71-year-old member of an aviation club in Macomb County is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old.

State police say an investigation revealed the 71-year-old was a member of an aviation club in Ray Township and they discovered the inappropriate conduct had been going on for several months.

Police conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s home and at the Ray Township Airport.

The suspect has been lodged, pending the prosecutor’s review.

Detectives are working with the Macomb County Prosecutor and federal prosecutors to determine the next steps in the investigation.

Authorities continue to investigate and say additional information will be released when appropriate.

