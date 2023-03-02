“I’m terrified.” O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Gwen Pope is in 5th grade but she’s speaking out about the dangers at her school bus stop in O’Fallon Ill.

“I experience cars driving past the stop sign basically almost killing us,” said Pope.

Her family lies on Indian Creek Drive and says on a regular basis cars drive around the bus while it’s lights are flashing and stop sign arm is out.

A recent video from the family’s surveillance system captured a car r going past the bus’ outstretched stop sign.

Gwen spoke at a recent city council meeting and O’Fallon Police heard the message, increasing patrols in the Metro East neighborhood.

Capt. David Matevey with O’Fallon Police said during their extra patrols they didn’t observe any violations or issue any citations.

“I’m terrified something is going to happen to one of the little ones,” said Heidi Pope, Gwen’s mom.

In Illinois and Missouri the law requires drivers on two lane roads to stop completely in both directions while a school bus stop sign is out.

Illinois State Police say the majority of injuries or deaths happen to children just outside the school bus. Most of them struck by drivers who faily to stop. It’s why the area immediatly around the bus is called the death zone.

If caught and cited, the first offense includes a mandatory minimum fine of $300 and 3-month suspension of driver’s license.

