Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO: Built to Push Through

By Fredric Navarre

Feb. 24, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Toyota’s Tacoma has been a staple in the midsize truck class for decades, but make no mistake: This isn’t your grandad’s pickup. The rugged-yet-stylish truck known for durability, off-road capabilities, and endless customizations has the comfort and reliability you’d expect from a Toyota. And let’s be honest: These vehicles are designed to last until Jesus returns/the end of time.

Toyota could have rested on its laurels with the 2023 model. Instead, the automaker continued to perfect the best-selling pickup in the midsize truck segment with style that would give the most penny-pinching accountant new car smell fever.

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO shown in this year’s exclusive color, Solar Octane, comes well equipped with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine, 278 horsepower, 18 mpg, 265 lb.-ft. of torque, and a towing capacity of 6,400 lbs. All-black appointments, including exterior badging, 16-inch wheels, and protruding fender flares, give the truck the sporty off-road look you would expect from a Tacoma.

The black TRD badging continues on the full LED headlamps, undermounted skid plate with 9.5-inch ground clearance, upper control arms, wheels, hood scoop, front-seat headrests, and single-side exit exhaust. TRD PRO is also carved into the rear body panel for an added touch.

The heritage front grill has a front mounted camera designed to assist with the 360-degree view and a radar for Toyota Safety Sense™. Its features include Pre-Collision/Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, and Proactive Driving Assist. Turn signals are included on side mirrors with blind spot monitors undermounted cameras to enable the 360-degree view. The 5-foot composite truck bed comes with a power outlet, an all-weather mat, and a side pocket for storage. The bed’s exterior houses parking sensors and towing connections.

This push-start vehicle with keyless entry and a smart key makes life super-convenient. The driver’s side door is equipped with automatic front window controls and space for two water bottles. The all-weather mats are essential for keeping the truck in showroom condition. Power leather heated seats are included for the driver and passenger, but only the driver’s seat has lumbar support. Nestled in the instrument cluster is a 4-inch display with customizable features for Toyota Safety Sense ™ and Multi-Terrain. The 8-inch in-dash touch screen offers a number of infotainment and connectivity options, including Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM.

Analog controls are included for heated seats, dual zone climate, 4-wheel drive selector, blind spot monitor, ECT power, and rear windows. These controls aren’t the most modern aesthetically, but they’re easy to use. There’s also a wireless phone charging pad under the controls. The sunroof is standard size with no panoramic option. There are controls in front of the sunroof to lock the rear differential and adjust the multi-terrain select feature. The JBL® Premium 6 Speaker Audio System is so powerful, even the rocks will cry out while you’re jamming offroad. The Panoramic View Monitor is designed to help you maneuver with ease, but it’s very difficult to view in inclement weather. The interior center console includes USB-A and USB-C outlets, but the console itself is small compared to other trucks in this class.

The Tacoma TRD PRO is fun to drive. It’s decent size, smooth ride, and fuel economy make it a solid truck for daily trips or making hills come alive. But the Tacoma could use a serious interior refresh. Luxury shouldn’t be compromised for durability — especially for a massive machine that costs around $52,000. But, can you really put a price on pleasure and performance? So, who cares if the pavement ends? The Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO is built to push through.

