Group protests City of San Diego’s SB 10 housing workshop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several dozen people showed up to a City of San Diego workshop Thursday night to protest Senate Bill 10.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Newsom in 2021 and cities can opt-in. Proponents say it’ll address the housing crisis by allowing for the construction of properties like townhomes, duplexes, and fourplexes.

However, those opposed to the law think it will change the makeup of their neighborhoods and make them too dense.

“This is not the kind of San Diego that we moved to and that we built,” said San Diegan Tom Ruff.

SB 10 allows cities to designate areas for up to 10 dwelling units per lot of land. The allowed locations include lots within a half mile of a major transit stop, bus corridors, and areas already developed.

“We’re asking the politicians like Todd Gloria and Elo Rivera from D-9 to pump the breaks on it, voters are watching and we’re not happy,” said Joe Campos of Rolando.

While many disagreed, some liked the idea, like San Diegan Ellen Stone, who at one point didn’t think she’d ever afford property in San Diego.

Although she eventually was able to buy, she thinks SB 10 would make homeownership a reality for others.

“Just because our situation changed and we got lucky, there are hundreds of people that are still in the place that we were,” said Stone.

The workshop included a presentation from city staff and breakout sessions where the public could ask questions. Those questions were then answered in a group setting.

The city said Thursday’s workshop was for public input and there are still things to review, ultimately the issue will go to committee and then the full City Council and the city’s Planning Commission for a decision.

