Town in shock after mayor dies in fire

OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A house fire claimed the life of Osage Mayor Connie Reese and an elderly family member Wednesday morning.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Aaron Taylor and neighbor Abe Presa told 2 News Oklahoma everyone in the unincorporated town is heartbroken to lose two longtime residents.

“You see this happening…at other places, but no one ever realizes that it can happen to you overnight,” Presa said.

“It’s hard to process, you know, you go through (the emotions),” Taylor said. “It hit a little different. It was just a little different because you know, ‘Hey, there’s still two people inside,’ and there’s nothing you can do.”

Taylor said his nine-man crew and other nearby fire departments battled an inferno at the Reese property for four hours.

Some flames were still fresh when a crew from 2 News passed through Thursday evening.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal office said it started in the living room before 6:00 Wednesday morning.

“The cause was accidental electrical. We believe it was related to charging of lithium ion batteries,” Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim said.

By the time enough firefighters could contain the blaze, it was already too late for Mayor Reese and her father in-law, Bob Reese, whom the mayor’s husband Tracy said she was trying to save.

Presa – who also helped man a fire hose before more help arrived — said it’s not the first tragedy for a mayor of Osage.

“We had this older gentleman and he was the mayor forever. When he passed away this other gentleman took over, and it was shortly thereafter where he had an accident on Prue Road and died there,” Presa said. “And shortly thereafter because of that, she takes over as mayor, and then this happens.”

Reese’s husband, Tracy, left for work less than an hour before the fire broke out.

He told 2 News he is still in shock and devastation, but is grateful for the outpouring of support.

Presa said that support will continue from this community.

“She did a lot for the town and I’m sure the town will step up to the plate and do a lot for her,” Presa said.

Other family members of the mayor told 2 News they are collecting donations.

