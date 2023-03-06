Man and dog rescued after falling through ice

By CBS 58 Newsroom

RAYMOND, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A man and his dog are safe today after both fell through ice this afternoon.

Fire and rescue from the City of Raymond received calls of a 58-year-old man who had fallen through the ice after trying to rescue a dog that had also fallen through.

The man was holding onto the edge of the ice when help arrived, trying to keep the dog above water.

Officials estimate he was in the frigid water for over 10 minutes.

After being rescued, the man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The dog — named ‘Bo’ — was warmed up in a car before being returned to his owner.

Both Bo and the man are expected to make a full recovery.

