Chesterfield diaper drive hopes to combat rising costs for families in need

By Caroline Coleburn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — Chesterfield County is working to help local families care for their little ones as inflation continues to make it difficult for many parents to make ends meet.

“The diaper drive is more important than ever as food costs go up, gas is increasing and everything else,” explained Ashley Rogers, Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First program coordinator.

Families First helps provides family support services to first-time parents to ensure their children are healthy, well-adjusted individuals ready to start school by age five.

Rogers and her team partnered with Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield to launch their 10th Annual Diaper Drive.

Recent data shows the cost of disposable diapers has jumped more than 20% over the past year.

Throughout the month of March, both organizations encourage residents or businesses to donate new, unopened packages of diapers — specifically diaper sizes 5, 6, and 7, as well as baby wipes.

The supplies collected this month will help Families First serve those in need for the entire year.

Families who receive help from either organization will be able to reach out to case managers, like Maria Crostic, and those case managers will deliver the diapers during home visits.

“I have had families have to choose between food or buying diapers,” said Crostic. “They say ‘thank you.’ They are so appreciative, and sometimes I’ve had families cry because they have such a need and they are not able to meet that financial need immediately, so they are so thankful for that in the moment.”

Diapers are being accepted these locations: —MHSS Rogers Building; 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd. Chesterfield, 23832 —Chesterfield Infant Program; 9711 Farrar Court, Suite 140 North Chesterfield, 23236 —Any Chesterfield County Public Library branch location

Last year, Families First gathered a record breaking 53,000 individual diapers. This year, they are hoping to break that record with a goal of 55,000.

