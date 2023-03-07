Elderly couple facing eviction on top of health problems

By Kristen Consillio

HAWAII (KITV) — Jack Dowd is battling cancer while taking care of his elderly partner with mental illness in a rundown apartment in the Queen Emma Gardens.

To make matters worse, Dowd says he’s being evicted in 10 days and has no place to go.

He’s among the many residents facing eviction after falling on hard times.

“I’m scheduled for chemo in a couple of weeks. I’m going to be down,” he said. “Where am I going to lay down and sleep?”

Dowd says he fell behind on rent in recent years after getting sick and not being able to work.

“It’s shelter, it’s a basic need,” he said. “A house — a roof over your head — you know.”

The Legal Aid Society of Hawaii is warning there could be a wave of evictions as the cost of living continues to skyrocket.

“There may still be an increase — a significant increase — given those various pressures,” said Nicholas Severson, a Legal Aid attorney.

And options are limited.

“I’ve sent so many agencies I can’t even name — protection of the elderly — I’ve tried and tried and tried to get someone to say ‘hey, this is an emergency,'” Dowd added.

He’s hoping someone will hear his plea. A friend started a GoFundMe for his living and medical expenses.

“Do you got a little room with some electricity for a tiny fridge where two old people can just hold hands and do crossword puzzles?,” he said. “That’s all we do.”

