Fights at Chichester schools causing chaos, parents say

CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Chaos outside classrooms — with numerous Chichester students fighting in school hallways and bathrooms. And parents have reached out to CBS News Philadelphia for help.

Parents say the videos were widely circulated on social media last week. They were so alarmed by what they show, mom Jennifer Frazier reached out to CBS Philadelphia.

They claim there’s been an escalation in assaults and violence last week inside the middle and high schools. We’ve blurred the video to protect the identities of those involved.

“It’s very hard to watch the students and the teachers be put in a position in harm’s way, and it’s happening over and over again where there’s no repercussions,” Frazier said.

Frazier says she removed two of her three daughters from Chichester District schools due to the attacks.

Her daughter, Kamilla, a ninth grader, asked that we not show her face.

“There’s all types of pages where they’ll come for certain kids, on Instagram accounts, and there’s fiight pages and all types of stuff,” she said.

Parents claim there have been injuries to students and staff.

The fight videos are quickly uploaded to social media — where parents say the bullying only gets worse.

“It’s really rough to watch,” Frazier said. “I’m just so scared that one day a kid is going to lose their life one day in our district because of this behavior.”

Frazier, the borough council president in Trainer, says she is so disgusted by what she sees, she will resign her seat and run for a spot on the school board.

Chichester superintendent Dan Nerelli told CBS News Philadelphia in a phone interview Monday while they’ve installed more cameras, there are personnel shortages, including fewer hall monitors.

Both the district and teachers union are calling on parents to talk with their children.

Nerelli says they’re not tolerating the actions seen in the videos.

He says he attended three expulsion hearings Monday afternoon, bringing that total number to 15 for this school year.

Nerelli said they’re also in contact with state legislators for support.

