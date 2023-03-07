Maui man cited for harassing humpback whale, spinner dolphins off Big Island coast

By Matthew Nuttle

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — A Maui man was cited for harassing wildlife after officials said he “actively pursued” an adolescent humpback whale and a pod of spinner dolphins off the coast of the Big Island.

Officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) said they received numerous calls on Monday about a man harassing wildlife at Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park in Kailua-Kona, Sunday morning.

DOCARE said it received video on Sunday showing a man snorkeling close enough to an adolescent humpback whale to almost touch the whale’s fin. The man was later identified as 65-year-old David Jimenez of Maui.

Officials with DOCARE said, when an officer arrived at the bay on Monday, he spotted the man leading a group of people in a chase of a pod of spinner dolphins. The officer recorded video of Monday’s encounter.

The officer caught up with Jimenez on Monday and issued him two citations – one for Harassing Wildlfie in a State Park and one for Prohibited Acts in Regard to Endangered Whale Species. He is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on May 11 for the citations.

Jimenez, who goes by “Dolphin Dave” on his Facebook page, was defiant as he was being cited, telling officers he was not going to stop swimming with whales and dolphins “because it’s magical and others do much worse things,” according to DLNR.

