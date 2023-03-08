Skip to Content
Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their dog’s bed

By Tianna Morimoto

    SAN MANUEL, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Homeowners in San Manuel were surprised when they opened their door to find another animal lounging in their dog’s bed.

The Arizona Game and Fish posted on Twitter that a bobcat was found lying comfortably on the dog bed instead of the homeowner’s pet.

The bobcat ran away before a Game and Fish officer arrived, but the homeowners suspect it entered through the unlocked doggie door.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department tweeted:

A bobcat lounges on a dog bed in San Manuel home Mon. The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door. The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived. Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP.

The Arizona Game and Fish says never to handle entrapped or hurt wildlife by yourself and call 623-236-7201 for assistance.

