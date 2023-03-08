California community ‘adopting’ fire hydrants to remove snow from hidden hydrants

By Melanie Wingo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KCRA) — There are roughly 1,000 fire hydrants across the city of South Lake Tahoe, according to the local fire department, and continued snowfall in the Sierra is creating a big challenge for firefighters who depend on those hydrants.

Crews clear snow as often as possible from hydrants in heavily populated areas and from hydrants near public facilities like schools. But they can’t get to all of the hydrants in neighborhoods across the city as often as they would need to, to keep them out from under all the new snow.

That means hydrants are getting buried in several feet of snow, which slows fire crews’ response time in getting water on the flames.

“When we’re on a structure fire time… is not our friend,” said South Lake Tahoe Fire Marshal Kim George.

Critical minutes are lost, George explained, when fire hydrants can’t be accessed immediately.

Her agency discovered that first hand while on a mutual aid call out to a house fire in Meyers.

“When we have to send another crew to go over and dig out a hydrant, then we’re losing manpower,” George said. “And it’s taking longer to get the amount of water we need.” Adding to the difficulty, crews aren’t always met with the “light and fluffy” stuff that’s easy to brush away.

“One thing that’s been especially challenging this year is just the amount of ice around the hydrants,” said George.

That’s why South Lake Tahoe Fire is enlisting help from the community. They’re encouraging people to take part in their “adopt-a-hydrant” program.

The program simply gets people to clear snow from around hydrants in their neighborhoods.

Ideally, the fire department would like three feet of space around the hydrant, but if just the front and top are clear of snow, that makes a difference, George said.

“Even if it’s just up to the front, even if it’s just half of an effort, anything helps,” George said.

