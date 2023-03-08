Simon Gratz High, Middle Schools closed due to asbestos

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A second Philadelphia high school was closed Wednesday because of asbestos. Mastery Charter Schools says School District of Philadelphia inspectors are performing an asbestos inspection at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter.

Simon Gratz Prep Middle School was also closed Wednesday for an inspection.

Mastery Charter Schools said in an announcement on its website that it will provide more information Wednesday afternoon regarding how long it expects the high school and middle school to be closed.

“The School District of Philadelphia is currently onsite performing their standard three-year reinspection for asbestos. They notified us this evening that they recommend we close for the duration of their inspection,” Mastery Charter Schools wrote on its website. “We are closed Wednesday, March 8th. We will send out additional information at 4 p.m. on Wednesday including how long we expect the inspection to last and what if any findings we can share.”

Building 21, in West Oak Lane, remains closed Wednesday after asbestos was found in the high school last week.

Students at Building 21 were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School, but around 40 students showed up Tuesday for in-person classes out of the 366 students. Many opted for virtual learning instead.

In an email sent to parents Tuesday afternoon from the district obtained by CBS Philadelphia, Superintendent Tony Watlington wrote students will transition to virtual learning by week’s end after the district received approval from the state education department.

The email also states students who feel unsafe attending in-person instruction at Strawberry Mansion High School will be marked excused, but families have to provide a written statement about their concerns.

It’s unknown at this time if Mastery Charter Schools will offer virtual learning too.

A spokesperson for Mastery Charter Schools said in a statement, “Mastery is working closely with the School District of Philadelphia to establish a timeline for the remaining inspections. Our priority is the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff, and we are committed to being transparent about this process.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.