‘The mind, body and the soul’: After school program holds self-care day for kids

By Quanecia Fraser

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — DREAM, an after school program and non-profit held a “self-care day” at Central Park Elementary Monday afternoon. It included free haircuts, meditation and more for kids.

DREAM was founded by former Nebraska football player Steve Warren.

“For us personally, we try to instill just respectfulness, kindness, amongst each other, community service so they’ll know how to give back to their community,” said Cathy Jordan, the assistant site director for DREAM.

Inside a classroom at Central Park Elementary, a group of girls learned to breathe in, breathe out and be mindful.

“Getting a time out to understand your emotions better and how to handle that,” Jordan said.

Another group of boys burned off energy in the gym.

“Crossing all those lines of, ‘what can you do for yourself’ is a big deal for us, with them,” Jordan said.

Taurean Breckenridge gave free haircuts.

“I know what it’s like not having a haircut when you were little. We used to get the home cuts, uneven, no line-up, you hated it,” he said. “It builds confidence with the kids too, so as long as I can help them, I try to do whatever I can.”

Young girls like La’Niya Harris and Wisdom Powell learned how to take care of themselves.

“They were teaching us more stuff about how we need to take care of our body and our skincare,” Powell said. “And take care of our hair,” Harris added.

They also learned that taking care of yourself goes beyond the surface.

“The mind, body and the soul. You have to take care of your body and yourself from inside and outside,” said Alecia Anderson, a kindergarten paraprofessional.

