30 seconds of life: The bond between ISU’s Morgan Kane and her biggest fan

By Jeff Dubrof

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — For Iowa State University women’s basketball player Morgan Kane, her pregame routine is always the same: stretches, lay-up lines and low post work. But there is one thing that she would never stand to miss, her pregame hug with her biggest fan, 15-year-old Renna Halsne.

Renna will say that she is the biggest Cyclone fan around. She and her family go to nearly every game where Renna knows everyone.

“We just follow her around,” said Kent and Kris Halsne. “It’s kind of like a big family at Hilton Coliseum.”

Renna is one of the first to sit at her seat courtside as she watches the team warm up and waits for those 30 seconds that will make her day each and every time: that hug with Kane.

“My favorite thing is seeing her smile when I am running over to give her a hug,” Kane said.

“I call it 30 seconds of life with Morgan,” Kent Halsne said. “They talk about all sorts of things. Basketball, bow-ties or fingernails.”

The young fan simply adores the senior Cyclone.

“I couldn’t believe that I was hugging Morgan Kane,” Renna said.

Kane’s time with Iowa State will come to a close at the end of the season, but the friendship will not. The family gifted Kane a framed photo of the two of them that sits on Kane’s dresser, a photo she says she looks at every single day.

