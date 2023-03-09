Legislation hearing could ban smoking inside New Jersey casinos

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A joint hearing on legislation that would completely ban smoking inside New Jersey casinos is taking place Thursday. The bill would close a loophole that has allowed casinos in the Garden State to have smoking sections.

Casino workers and anti-smoking advocates are testifying at the hearing in Trenton. They’ve long argued casino employees face significant health risks because of secondhand smoke.

Last month, casino workers and other supporters including the United Auto Workers, and representatives from several public health organizations testified before the Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee.

According to Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, the legislation also has broad support from a range of organizations including the National Council on Problem Gambling, UFCW Local 152, American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, American Heart Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has promised to sign the bill if it makes it to his desk.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.