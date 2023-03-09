Security video captures moment coyotes attack dog in Iowa

By Marcus McIntosh

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — Friday night, Sue Usher did something she has done hundreds of times.

“We let the dog out to use the bathroom,” she said.

Moments later, she heard squealing and whimpering from her Waukee backyard. Her dog was attacked by coyotes.

“He was covered in blood,” Usher said of her 6-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon Frise mix, Bear.

On the family’s home security video, they saw Bear was attacked by two coyotes.

“One coyote came from the front. And one coyote came from the back. They grabbed him by the neck and pulled him across the yard, ” Usher said.

The video also shows Bear apparently breaking free and running toward the front door. Usher was told it is a miracle her dog is still breathing.

“He had several places in his neck he was bitten. And bites all over him and stitches in several places,” Usher said.

She knows recovery will take a long time.

“He’s been in a lot of shock,” Usher said. “He goes outside and kind of looks around. He’s just so afraid to go out there now.”

Usher hopes others will learn from the attack on her dog. She said they have invisible fencing that keeps Bear in the yard. However, it does not keep coyotes out.

Usher is thinking it may be time to build a physical fence.

