Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed

By Kalie Strain

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A standoff is currently underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers were shot on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Blue Alert has been issued.

The call for two officers down at Casey’s General Store came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Throughout the night and early morning, officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to come out. News 4 Reporter Alex Gaul was on scene Monday morning and saw troopers moving towards the house with flashbangs and K-9 officers.

MSHP has announced that one of the officers who was shot, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital.

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. Both were flown to the hospital in critical and unstable condition. Officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s, 115 MO-19, Hermann, Mo., and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. Court records show that Simpson has had a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several current pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement. The Gasconade County R-1 School District has canceled classes for the day.

A Casey’s spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the officers who were involved, their families, and everyone at the Hermann Police Department. Our team is grateful for the work these officers do to keep our community safe. The store team members were unharmed and the store is currently closed. We are working with the authorities to provide any information or assistance they may need as they investigate this incident.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.