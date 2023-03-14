At the capitol, safety advocates push for safer roads after tragic hit-and-run

By Cait Medearis

HONOLULU (KITV) — Roadway safety advocates met at the Hawaii capitol today to discuss upcoming efforts for safer streets throughout Hawaii –among them was the mom of hit-and-run victim Sara Yara.

Senator Chris Lee said that 2022 saw more than one hundred traffic-related fatalities in the state – and 2023 is on track to be even worse if things don’t change. Speakers took time to honor those who have died from traffic violence and to bring attention to what needs to be done so that these incidents don’t continue to happen.

“This man that was driving and struck my daughter had 160 prior traffic violations and was driving without a license,” said Sara Yara’s mom, Chevy Saniatan. “What is the law going to do to keep us safe on the street?”

Hawaii currently has one of the highest kupuna pedestrian death rates in the country.

Along with the families of these victims, advocates like the Hawaii Bicycling League, the Hawaii Public Health Institute, and AARP Hawaii are pushing legislators to make a difference for local street safety.

