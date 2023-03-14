Death of Shreveport woman puts spotlight on domestic violence

By JADE BULECZA

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The death of a Shreveport woman is putting a spotlight on the problem of domestic violence.

Heaven Weed died Friday. She was just 23 years old.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said she was badly beaten. She died at a hospital one week after she was found by a family member at an apartment on Highland Avenue.

KTBS talked with Project Celebration, Inc. about the prevalence of domestic violence and what their clients have said about their experiences in abusive relationships.

“This is not the man I married this is not the man I began to date,” said Janell Brown, the domestic violence outreach manager. “I just want it to go back to like that was. I want it to go back to like he was, and the thing is … that was not real. That was most likely coming on like a whirlwind, making the relationship look perfect but that was just his best foot forward. That was not real. What you’re seeing now on a daily basis, the anger the controlling, the watching the phone, the looking at the mileage, that’s what’s there now but we stay because we’re so hopeful.”

Brandon Lindsey, 33, was originally arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge. The Caddo District Attorney’s office will review the charge once it gets the official packet from Shreveport police.

Project Celebration, Inc. offers many services for those dealing with domestic violence.

