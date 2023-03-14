Experts warn about ‘heart attack snow’ during storm

By John Hawks

HARTFORD, Vermont (WPTZ) — Some parts of the region could see upwards of a foot of heavy wet snow in the winter storm that is heading this way.

“Given that it’s late in the season with marginal temperatures, it would be elevation dependent,” said Rodney Chai of the Burlington National Weather Service.

The biggest impact is expected in central to southern Vermont. With a possibility of power outages

“We work closely with emergency managers, keeping that keeping them abreast of the storm,” Chai said.

Green Mountain Power was alerting customers Monday to be prepared to go without power because of the heavy snows effect on trees and power lines.

But losing electricity isn’t the only concern. The snowfall could be “heart attack snow.”

“Heavy wet snow, like we often get in March is known as “heart attack snow,” said Dr. Daniel Wolfson, EMS Medical Director VT Dept. of Health. “And that’s just because the great effort required to move it can actually increase your risk of having a heart attack.”

People with underlying conditions may be among the most vulnerable.

“When you pick up a shovel, and you just start moving hundreds of pounds of snow, especially if you haven’t been doing much physical activity all winter,” Wolfson said. “It really can put a big strain on your heart. I think it’s more strenuous than even running on a treadmill.”

Doctors told NBC5 taking rests can be helpful to make sure it doesn’t get too serious.

“Most people just want to kind of get it done, get the road cleared, so that they can drive a car out or get down to their mailbox,” said Dr. Michael Young, an interventional cardiologist at Dartmouth Health. “And they’re so focused on their activity before they know it, they’ve done, you know, a couple of hours and in, you know, in that time and probably expended a lot of energy.”

There are a few things doctors say to look out for when out shoveling.

“The classic signs are chest pains, squeezing in your chest, shortness of breath, and pain that radiates up to your left shoulder jaw or down your left arm, it can go down your right arm to also breaking out in a cold sweat,” Wolfson said.

Anyone who feels heart attack symptoms should call 911 right away.

