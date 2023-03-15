Construction to Bob Hall Pier must be completed by 2026

By Alexis Scott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Progress continues for the construction of Bob Hall Pier.

Nueces County Commissioners were notified that in order to use funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the newly rebuilt pier must be “operational” by 2026.

Bob Hall Pier was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna back in 2020. Due to the damages, the county decided that it was necessary to begin reconstructing a safer pier for beachgoers.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney says about $27,300,000 was allocated for the reconstruction of the pier.

“We’re going through everything to make sure we do it 100% right,” said Chesney, “The problem is if we do it wrong, then the government can come back after us for the funds and it would have to come out of the general county fund.”

