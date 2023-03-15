Eucalyptus tree falls, causing damage in Grover Beach

By Austin Herbaugh

CALIFORNIA (KSBY) — The latest storm caused issues up and down the Central Coast again on Tuesday.

On-and-off flooding continues to impact the Five Cities area, it was flooding and wind that led to some close calls.

A large eucalyptus tree came crashing down onto South Fourth Street in Grover Beach, completely blocking the roadway.

“This is pretty close. This is the standard, always almost a disaster,” said Calvin Cobb, Owner of Cobb Tree Service. “It just hit the corner of the building, and everything should be fine.”

The falling tree took out a gutter and caused some roof damage at GLM Landscape Management.

Bob Leff lives in an apartment on the second floor and describes the moments he heard the tree come crashing down.

“I was in my kitchen, and I heard the crash. It was very loud,” said Leff.

The tree came within inches of crushing Bob’s car which amazingly suffered no damage.

“My car was parked right here, and this big tree missed it by just inches,” he explained.

Crews immediately got to work clearing South 4th street, which re-opened at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“This has been a fairly simple job. The harder ones are when they’re over the railroad tracks over here,” said Cobb.

Just blocks away, the threat of flooding prompted another round of evacuation orders for neighborhoods around the Oceano Lagoon.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and CHP blocked off roads leading into the evacuation zone and were only letting residents in to gather their belongings and leave.

In San Luis Obispo, rising creek levels brought water within feet of the Marsh Street Bridge.

Further downstream, the San Luis Obispo Creek overflowed its banks– leaving parts of Avila Beach Drive underwater once again.

