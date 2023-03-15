Family of Arlington police officer recruit who died during training seeks answers

By ERIN JONES

ARLINGTON (KTVT) — The family of an Arlington police officer recruit is searching for answers.

They say Marquis Kennedy was a healthy 40-year-old when he died during a training exercise last year and they want to know more about the circumstances leading up to his death.

“Marquis, my brother, was a leader, he was a protector, he was strong-willed, and he had goals and ambitions,” Tanisha Kennedy said.

She says it made sense her brother dreamed of becoming a police officer. He wanted to set a positive example for his young son.

“Again, that goes back to him just being that leader that he was,” she said. “That natural leader and protector, so it was natural that he wanted to be a police officer.”

Kennedy was a part of Arlington Police Academy Class 62 which began instruction last July.

Police say in late September, he and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. He told training staff he wasn’t feeling well, then was told to sit with another staff member for monitoring.

Police say a short time later, he collapsed, and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

“When I got to the hospital his teacher told me that he walked out of the hallway and wasn’t feeling good, he asked for water, then he passed out,” Kennedy’s mother Wanda Kennedy said. “They said he had a heart attack, his heart went an hour and five minutes after everything shouldn’t have.”

Kennedy’s mother and sister said over the past few months they’ve asked police multiple follow up questions regarding the circumstances leading up to his death, with no response.

“Nobody else is telling me anything.. which there is some footage out there, but my thing is just give us answers,” Wanda said. “That’s all we wanted.”

“He was a 40-year-old healthy, strong, tip-top health man,” Tanisha said.

Earlier this month, they attended the graduation ceremony for Kennedy’s class.

“It was beautiful, we felt welcome,” Tanisha said. “They said his name and we were glad to hear his name and we’re grateful for that, but at the end of the day when we get on a plane tomorrow, we’ll still be leaving with no answers. No closure.”

“We need closure,” Wanda said.

Arlington police have released the following statement:

Due to pending claims regarding Marquis Kennedy’s death, we are unable to comment at this time. Our hearts remain with his family, his friends, and his APD classmates.

