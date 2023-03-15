Proposed Nevada bill would require insurance to cover gender-affirming care

By Kelsey McFarland

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bill moving through the Nevada legislature wants to require insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care.

Lawmakers held a hearing for Senate Bill 163 Wednesday morning. It would require certain public and private insurance companies to cover treatment of conditions related to gender dysphoria.

The bill also allows those insurance companies to set requirements that must be met before covering any surgical treatment on a patient younger than 17.

Dr. John Brosious, who is the only surgeon in Nevada who performs gender-affirming genital surgeries, says about 75% of his practice is gender care.

Dr. Brosious says if a patient’s insurance doesn’t cover their gender-affirming procedure, they either don’t get the care they need because out-of-pocket costs are too high, or some switch jobs in search of an insurance company that will cover their care.

Opponents argue that the gender-affirming surgeries are cosmetic and shouldn’t have required coverage. Dr. Brosious disagrees, calling the surgeries medically necessary and often lifesaving as mental health is a top concern.

“Unlike cosmetic surgery which is to enhance a physical feature, this is something that is core to their identity having these surgeries, and that’s why they’re medically necessary and that’s why insurance typically do cover these. It would be really nice to have a law that requires all insurance covers this so that the patients don’t have to wonder if they get a new job or they change jobs, is this going to impact their healthcare?” Dr. Brosious said.

Dr. Brosious says his only concern is the vague language. If it’s up to the insurance companies, they could define “medically necessary” in any way. For example- right now, many companies don’t cover facial feminization surgery.

The Nevada Division of Insurance sent Channel 13 the following statement:

“As Nevada’s insurance regulator, the Division’s role is to ensure all existing and any newly passed requirements are met by the insurers so that they may provide consumers with the health services they are entitled to under Nevada law.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.