Couple, young children rescued after being stranded on Maine lake during Nor’easter

By Kerry Brookes

MAINE (WCVB) — Maine Game Wardens rescued a couple and two young children who were stranded and then separated while ice fishing during Tuesday’s winter storm.

The couple, a 31-year-old Greenville woman and a 32-year-old man from Orland, were out on Moosehead Lake in Greenville with two children, ages 5 and 2, and their dog.

At some point in the afternoon the woman, 5-year-old and dog decided to head home on their snowmobile, while the man and 2-year-old packed up the ice fishing gear and followed.

As the snow began to fall and winds picked up, the woman’s snowmobile broke down before she could reach the shore.

With the whiteout conditions making it impossible for the two pairs to find each other, both called 911 to report that they were stranded on the lake.

Maine Game Wardens called on trainees with the Passamaquoddy Wardens who were working nearby the west side of the lake.

The trainees and Wardens were able to estimate the couples’ locations by tracking the 911 cell phone calls. Within 45 minutes, the woman and her 5-year-old were found about 800 yards from shore, while the man and the 2-year-old were two miles away from her.

The parents, children and dog were all wet and shivering when they were found, but were quickly warmed up at the Wardens’ camp before finally heading home.

