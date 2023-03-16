Skip to Content
Space heater fire destroys home in Portland neighborhood, 4 displaced

A fire destroyed a home in Louisville's Portland neighborhood overnight
A fire destroyed a home in Louisville's Portland neighborhood overnight

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A fire destroyed a home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood overnight, and officials say it was caused by a space heater.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on Thursday at a two-story home in the 300 Block of N. 27th Street.

They say the home is a total loss, and four adults have been displaced. We’re told they’re getting assistance from the Red Cross. No one was hurt.

LFD said it took 25 firefighters and 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials said a space heater started the fire, but did not elaborate.

