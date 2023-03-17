‘Couple hundred’ cases of stolen beer recovered by Fontana police

By KABC Staff

FONTANA, California (KABC) — Fontana police made a sudsy discovery recently when they recovered a “couple hundred” cases of beer stolen from a nearby cargo train.

Officers working the graveyard shift were involved in two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop, finding a stolen cargo van along with cases of Modelo beer.

Additional photos from the Fontana P.D. show the door of a train car opened up, with empty pallets overturned.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the thefts.

