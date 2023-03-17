New numbers show scope of drug overdose crisis in New Hampshire over past decade

By KC Downey

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New data gives an updated look at the state of the addiction crisis in New Hampshire.

According to the office of the chief medical examiner, there have been 19 confirmed drug overdose deaths so far this year, while 69 suspected deadly overdoses are pending toxicology reports.

Last year, there were 463 confirmed overdose deaths in New Hampshire, up from 436 the previous year.

The number of overdose deaths in the state began spiking after 2013, when there 198 overdose deaths.

