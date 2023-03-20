3 men found shot to death at strip center parking lot in SW Houston, police say

By Nick Natario

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Three people were found shot to death at a strip center parking lot in southwest Houston, police said.

At about 5:50 a.m. Sunday, police received a call about a person down in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street. When officers arrived, they found three dead men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but they still have little details about what happened. HPD adds that several vehicles were hit by gunfire during the shooting, but as officers arrived at the scene, people began to disperse.

It appears the shooting happened at a strip center near a nightclub, but it’s unclear if the incident is related to the club.

At this time, officers don’t have witnesses or a suspect description. They are working on looking at surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

