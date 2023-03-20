7 rescued after being stuck in elevator for 3 hours

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Seven people got trapped in a stopped elevator for three hours Saturday night in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Firefighters rescued all seven people at 474 N. Lake Shore Dr.

No one was hurt, but as you can imagine it was a bit unnerving.

At least one of the seven people who was rescued had a good, if not dark, sense of humor about their ordeal.

“It got a little ‘Hunger Games’ in there, kind of joking about who we’d eat first. Tensions were high; a couple claustrophobic people,” Casey McCuan said. “So happy to be out. Chicago Fire Department, thank those guys a lot for being here.”

One of the women said firefighters put her in a restraint, and hoisted her up 20 flights with a rope to get her out.

She said, at least for now, she’d like to skip elevators.

