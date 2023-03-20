After the Marshall Fire, family’s dream home designed for all phases of life

By Jasmine Arenas

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — A ceremonial groundbreaking for a family’s dream home took place Sunday afternoon more than a year after the Marshall Fire. Louie Delaware and his family celebrated the construction of their new home as they look to age in place in a home with features accessible to anyone.

It’s been 15 months since the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Superior, Louisville and other parts of Boulder County.

Amongst those victims is the Delaware family. But as they rebuild their new home, they’re turning it into something they can live in forever.

“Now what we’ve done is to be able to take that circumstance and turn it into something positive– I now get to practice what I teach,” said Delaware.

Delaware is the founder and president of Living In Place Institute which promotes accessible and safe homes designed to meet people’s needs as they age but also for those facing disabilities and other challenges.

Now he’s putting his knowledge to the test as he rebuilds his own home.

“What we are doing is we are making the home so that it is very fire resistant. I don’t want to go through this again, so we are using materials that are going to be appropriate trying to avoid having a fire,” expressed Delaware.

The so-called “idea home” will also feature halls and doorways designed for walkers and wheelchairs, along with kitchens and baths fitted to accommodate those with disabilities and smart home technologies.

The family lost their home once, but they do not plan on losing it ever again.

“So in essence what this home will end up being is our forever home, we can live there as long as we possibly can,” added Delaware.

As they rebuild the home they designed to stand strong in the worst of circumstances, the Delaware family shares what they’ve learned throughout this process.

“There is really good humanity out there, a lot of people stepped up that donated goods to us to be able to rebuild our lives,” expressed Delaware.

The house is scheduled for completion in early 2024, the rebuilt home will stage a series of events and workshops to promote the connection of Living In Place before the Delaware family moves back in.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.