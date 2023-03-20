Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:40 PM

Deputies find stuffed animal with fentanyl hidden inside, handgun near crash scene

<i>Pueblo County/KCNC</i><br/>The seized handgun had an altered serial number.
Pueblo County/KCNC
The seized handgun had an altered serial number.

By KCNC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    Pueblo County, Colorado (KCNC) — A deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office discovered a stash of fentanyl pills and a handgun after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 on Monday. Deputies were assisting the Colorado State Patrol with the crash near mile marker 112 at a rest area.

That’s when a witness reported seeing someone from that vehicle throw a backpack into a trash can at the rest stop.

Deputies and a K9 officer discovered a jar filled with fentanyl inside a stuffed animal. The backpack also contained a handgun with an altered serial number.

State troopers are investigating the contents of the backpack. The K9 also alerted deputies to possible drugs in the vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content