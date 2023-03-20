‘Speak up, fight back’: Tampa woman who fought off attacker in apartment gym to host free self-defense classes

By Keely McCormick

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — The woman who fought off an attacker in her apartment gym is now partnering up with YouFit to offer free self-defense classes.

Video shows Nashali Alma, 24, put up a fight when she was attacked in January. She eventually got away, and her attacker was later arrested. He’s charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

According to a criminal report affidavit, the suspect had a similar incident the day after the gym attack. He knocked on another woman’s door after watching her for several minutes on her balcony, according to authorities.

Deputies said in that instance, the man took about four steps into the apartment before he was chased away by the woman’s fiance. According to reports, after his arrest the suspect admitted to deputies he wanted to have sexual relations with both women.

When the video of the attack was released in February, Alma said her plan was to use that terrifying moment for good. Just a few weeks later, that’s exactly what she’s doing.

“I was embracing it. I’m proud of it just to be there to share my story to inspire others speak up, fight back and never give up,” Alma said.

Her story is inspiring people across the Tampa Bay area to learn self-defense.

The video of the fight shows her tenacity and strength when she fought off the attacker in her apartment gym.

The classes will be taught by Jason Bleistein. He is a self-defense coach and teaches at Krav Maga in South Tampa. He said his goal is to teach women self-defense and prepare them to fight back.

“My belief is that everybody should be capable of self-defense to some capacity. So the first thing. if someone’s approaching you and you’re uncomfortable, you wanna take a step back, and you wanna put your hands up and dominant foot back,” Bleistein said.

He said if this ever happens to you, get loud. Yell at the attacker to “Back off” and “Stop.” This will hopefully draw attention to the situation and show the attacker you will fight back.

Bleistein said an open-hand strike is more powerful than punching with your fist, especially if you hit the nose, jaw, or ear.

He also said to create space between you and the attacker. If you break free, run away.

Jordan Towns with YouFit said, “The video is the proof in the pudding. You never think it’s going to happen to you, and then when it does, you have to make sure you know how to defend yourself.”

YouFit gyms will host several free self-defense classes across the Tama Bay area this week.

You do not need to be a member of the gym to sign up.

