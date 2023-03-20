THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for department violations after allegedly accepting money from a citizen he helped.

Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, Tennessee, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14 for “the good of service” and “for cause,” according to department spokesman Wes Moster.

A departmental internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, one of which included accepting money from a citizen while assisting them on a call in Benton County, Moster said.

It’s unknown how much money was accepted. No further information was released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.