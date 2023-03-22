Salt Lake store clerk arrested for alleged sexual abuse of customer

By Pat Reavy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — A convenience store clerk in Salt Lake City has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a customer.

Sandeep Singh, 33, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of object rape and five counts of forcible sexual abuse.

A woman went into a Salt Lake 7-Eleven on Tuesday and the clerk, Singh, “asked the victim if she wanted cheap beer” and then took her to a back room when she agreed, according to a police booking affidavit. The affidavit does not list the address of the store.

Once in the room, Singh “forcefully kissed” the woman and inappropriately touched her, the affidavit states.

When the woman was finally able to leave the store, she went to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination. Police questioned Singh, who initially denied anything had happened except that he offered the woman “cheap beer,” according to the arrest report. As officers continued to question him, however, he claimed the woman came on to him, police said. Singh was arrested at the end of the interview.

