Crews rescue 17 animals from mud in Muscoy

By KCAL KCBS Staff

San Bernardino (KCAL, KCBS) — The San Bernardino County Fire Department helped rescue 17 animals at a farm in Muscoy on Wednesday, March 22, after they became stuck in deep mud after days of heavy rain.

The storms created deep pockets of mud and debris, which trapped the animals within their enclosures on the farm.

When crews arrived they were able to set up a skid steer to clear a path to access some of the animals.

The fire department responded with a Large Animal Rescue team, Urban Search and Rescue unit, Heavy Equipment operators, one engine company and a battalion chief.

The fire department said horses, cows and bulls were among the rescued animals.

The animals were transported to Devore Animal Shelter by San Bernardino County Animal Control.

