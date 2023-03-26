Raider legend Tim Brown coaches local youth at 22nd Football Mentor Mini Camp

By Sakura Gray

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — An NFL great arrived in Sacramento to mentor local youth Saturday with the help of some California Highway Patrol academy cadets.

Raider legend and Hall of Famer Tim Brown was coaching kids not just in football, but the game of life.

“I talked about conceive, believe and achieve. If you know your ABCs, know your CBAs right?” Brown said.

The 22nd Football Mentor Mini Camp paired more than 100 underserved kids in Sacramento with CHP academy cadets.

The mini camp gives aims to give children someone to look up to and listen to their hopes and dreams.

“We don’t get a lot of that in our communities,” Brown said. “Our parents are working so hard that they’re trying to work paycheck to paycheck surviving and you don’t have those moments of sitting down and talking about ‘Hey, let’s talk about your future, what do you want to do in life?’ “

Beyond football drills, the nonprofit 911 For Kids taught the kiddos about emergency and disaster preparedness, specifically how to use 911.

“When and when not to call, how to dial and what to say to the dispatcher,” said Elise Kim Nelson, the executive director of the nonprofit.

It’s a proactive measure to make sure kids know what to do when they need help.

“We’re able to educate the children on 911, educate the children on the role of police in their lives and fire and emergency first responders, and then we’re able to build our future one kid at a time, one camp at a time,” said CHP Captain Jaimi Kenyon.

