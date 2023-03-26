Tennessee corrections officer exposed to fentanyl during inmate altercation

By Tony Garcia

WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) — An inmate at the Franklin County jail is facing several more charges after she intentionally exposed a corrections officer to fentanyl on Saturday.

According to the incident report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was accompanying inmate Carla Stringer, who was undergoing a transfer from the temporary booking area to the general female population on Saturday.

The officer was conducting a final search of Stringer’s clothes in the bathroom when she found four different substances on her person and a struggle ensued. The report states Stringer grabbed one of the bags of drugs, later confirmed to be fentanyl, ripped a hole into it, and blew it into the officer’s face.

Other officers intervened to regain control of Stringer. Narcan was administered to the officer and she was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Stringer was allowed to clean up and change her clothing.

Stringer admitted in an interview that the drugs she was in possession of were methamphetamines and fentanyl, according to the report.

The investigation is recommending Stringer be charged with especially aggravated assault, drug possession and sale inside a penal institution, and tampering with evidence.

