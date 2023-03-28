After recovering from brain inflammation, piano-playing teen performs for Sutter Medical patients

By Jonathan Ayestas

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Evan Hines has been playing the piano since he was five years old.

Being able to play by both sight and ear, there’s no denying his talent, but a few weeks ago, the 15-year-old teen was unable to play a note, prompting his mother to send him to Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento.

After being diagnosed with encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, hospital staff treated him for days before releasing him.

Now that he’s doing better, he’s hoping to give back to the hospital that helped him recover enough to be able to play the piano again. On Monday, he played for the other young patients.

