FHP trooper helps save 8-month-old baby choking on plastic wrapper

By Julie Salomone

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKSVILLE, Florida (WFTS) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper helped save an 8-month-old baby choking on a plastic wrapper.

Dayton and Shian Phillips applaud the actions of the state trooper.

They said their son, Daylen, was playing on the floor when they suddenly noticed him gagging.

“He’s just playing on the mirror, a typical 8-month-old pushing it, smiling at the mirror. The next thing I know, I picked him up. I noticed him gagging so I do the normal, stick my finger in his throat trying to hook whatever I thought he had just some food in there,” said Dayton Phillips, Daylen’s father.

Dayton said he quickly released his choking son. He could not remove the object. He rushed his son to his father-in-law and another family member.

“You could see his eyes start tearing up real bad. His lips getting blue, so I went to my father-in-law. My uncle Greg was just passing by at the time. My father-in-law, James, and Greg were driving right out of the neighborhood and saw Billy Ortiz, the Florida Highway Patrol officer who was literally pulling into his driveway,” said Dayton.

Trooper Billy Ortiz realized the child was choking. He attempted to help the baby but was unable to clear the obstruction in the infant’s throat. He notified EMS and drove the child to Oak Hill Regional Hospital. Medical staff was able to clear the obstruction which was a plastic wrapper.

The child’s parents applaud the actions of the state trooper.

“Thank God for that officer because I don’t understand how we would have been able to get from where we were to the hospital,” said Dayton.

“Nobody realizes how much an officer can save somebody’s life. Mr. Ortiz, he saved our baby’s life simply because he took being a hero first. Like I said, that man just got off work. He just pulled into his driveway.”

The child was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Daylen remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

“They did a scope down his airway just to make sure everything was clear. They told us that it was clear. Right now, pretty much what they’re telling us is that he’s inflamed and swollen in his airway and lungs,” said Dayton.

The couple remains hopeful their son will fully recover.

“Mr. Ortiz took it upon himself to escort him straight to the hospital and that right there saved my son’s life, saved our son’s life,” said Dayton.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.