Missing child and $64K found in stop at Sarita checkpoint

By Shane Rackley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — On Friday, March 24, US Border Patrol agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration Checkpoint outside of Sarita, Texas stopped a vehicle after it tried to go around the checkpoint.

According to a press release from US Border Patrol, officers found $64,000 in cash and a child that was registered with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children database.

The child was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Probation Office by Kenedy County Sheriff’s deputies.

The subjects driving the car, their cash and the vehicle were seized by Kenedy County Sheriff’s department.

“Very proud of our Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, who through their diligent work encountered a missing juvenile, further avoiding risk to her life and safety,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

