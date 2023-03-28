Mobile home park manager who feeds community honored with dream team surprise

By FOX 13 News

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — Pat Blake is the manager of two mobile home parks in Davis County, whose selfless and kind-hearted nature knows no bounds.

“She doesn’t buy herself clothing. She rather take that money and help people here.” said Pat’s daughter and Dream Team nominator, Anita York.

She regularly arranges for a Bountiful Food Pantry bus to visit each park twice a month, providing tenants with all the groceries they could ever need.

She also uses money from her own pocket to help children with school supplies and holiday gifts.

“Because that’s what we’re here for is to help other people. They need help. And that’s what I’m here for,” Blake said.

Blake also converted a room behind her office into a food pantry for tenants in need, ensuring that no one goes hungry.

“You know, when a dad comes to you and says, do you have bread? I wanna feed my child. That’s what I’m for,” she reflected.

In these challenging times, Blake is a beacon of hope and positivity, setting an outstanding example of selflessness and kindness. Her unwavering dedication to helping others is truly remarkable.

“…This is the least I could do to give back to them. I won’t see anyone go hungry,” Blake explained.

As a testament to her incredible efforts, the FOX 13 Dream Team honored Pat with a gift card to a local grocery store to help fill up her food pantry in the future as well as food goods needed immediately. Pat also received gift cards to her favorite clothing stores and a local spa.

